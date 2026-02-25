        <
          Indians in action at BWF German Open, India vs Australia in FIH Pro League: Indian Sports LIVE, February 25

          File photo of Kiran George BAI Media
          • ESPN staffFeb 25, 2026, 01:50 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 25, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: India face Australia in the last match of the Hobart leg, 2 PM [on JioHotstar, and you can follow our live blog on espn.in]

          • Football: A rest day for the ISL.

          • Badminton: Multiple Indians in action at the German Open, among them Kiran George (pictured above)

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: Spain get late equaliser vs India in the FIH Pro League; then win shootout.

          • Football: Odisha and Inter Kashi play out a goalless draw.

          • Football: Karishma replaces injured Anju Tamang in the India (W) Asian Cup squad.