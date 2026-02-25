Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch the Soweto derby

Open Extended Reactions

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates head into Saturday's Soweto derby at FNB Stadium with once-promising Betway Premiership title campaigns beginning to wobble.

However, the winner at the Calabash could propel themselves right back into a promising position. Pirates, even more so than Chiefs, could instantly shift the dynamics of a title race that appears to be tilting in Mamelodi Sundowns' favour.

Sundowns have won the last eight Premiership titles, but have been inconsistent this season. Still, they sit top of the league after their 2-1 win over Pirates on Feb. 18 at FNB Stadium was followed up with a 1-0 win over AmaZulu.

The cracks showed in between those two victories as Sundowns were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup 2-0 by TS Galaxy in the round of 16.

Pirates - who have already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season - followed up their Sundowns defeat with a humiliating penalty shootout loss to second tier Casric Stars.

However, it is still only goals scored separating Sundowns and Pirates at the top of the table. If Abdeslam Ouaddou masterminds a win over Amakhosi in his debut Soweto derby, then Pirates will go top of the table ahead of Sundowns' Sunday clash with Sekhukhune United - a potential banana skin.

Chiefs missed a chance to leapfrog Sekhukhune into third place as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch in midweek. It was their third loss in a row to the Maroons and their second by the same scoreline in quick succession. Stellenbosch had also knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup.

Still, a win over Pirates would put Chiefs in third place, only five points off the top of the table - and assert that this season is a three-horse race rather than another to be contested by the same two clubs that have dominated South African football for most of the last decade.

Kaizer Chiefs players at training. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Key details

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium, Nasrec, Johannesburg

How to watch: The match will be aired on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Team news

Ethan Chislett - an off-season signing following his release from Port Vale - finally got a long-awaited debut for Chiefs against Stellies and had bright moments.

There has been much speculation regarding the futures of Sipho Mbule, Thalente Mbatha and Kabelo Dlamini - who have seen limited minutes recently for Pirates.

Agent Mike Makaab has claimed that Mbatha and Mbule's minutes on the pitch have been affected by injuries.

Abdeslam Ouaddou has said the same of Dlamini, who Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela said he would like to see in Amakhosi colours, via SoccerBeat. This, of course, is a move recently made by Chiefs fullback duo Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane.

There is no definitive proof regarding the condition of the midfield trio, but Pirates fans will hope to have as many options as possible available for a crucial clash.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Zitha Kwinika | CB Aden McCarthy | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Nkosingiphile Ngcobo | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Ethan Chislett | RW Mduduzi Shabalala

ST Flávio da Silva

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

Stats:

Orlando Pirates have won the last four Premiership Soweto derbies, but Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in last season's Nedbank Cup final.

Relebohile Mofokeng has three goals and two assists in his last four league appearances.