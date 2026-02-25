Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

Thibaut Courtois has spoken about his "disappointment" towards José Mourinho after he hit out at Vinícius Júnior's celebration in Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. (0:38)

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, having entered the weekend back on top of the Betway Premiership.

Depending on the result of Saturday's Soweto derby, that might not be the case anymore by the time of Sunday's kick-off in Pretoria. All that separates Sundowns from Pirates in the league is that the Brazilians have scored one more goal. Both teams have 38 points from 17 games with a goal difference of +19.

Sekhukhune are third in the Premiership heading into the weekend, with Chiefs two points behind in fourth with two games in hand over Babina Noko. Therefore, the league's top four teams will be in action against each other in a double-header this weekend. This could have seismic consequences for the title race.

Sundowns beat fifth-placed AmaZulu 1-0 on Tuesday with a late Marcelo Allende winner securing the three points which sent the Brazilians top of the table.

Having won the last eight Premiership titles, Sundowns have struggled for consistency this season. Having been eliminated from the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup, Miguel Cardoso will know the only way he can silence critics is by delivering the Premiership title - preferably along with the CAF Champions League, where Sundowns have a semi-final date with Stade Malien.

Nothing can be taken for granted this season or this Sunday. However, Sundowns will at least be up against an opponent they already beat 2-0 on Jan. 27.

Key details

Date: Sunday, March 1 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Mamelodi Sundowns can give their fans reasons to smile with victory over Sekhukhune this weekend. Ibrahim Ramadan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Team news

Miguel Cardoso has often complained about fixture congestion and has heavily rotated his team in recent weeks.

Sekhukhune striker Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela will miss the game with suspension.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Brayan León | RW Thapelo Morena

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LWB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Bright Ndlovu | CB Trésor Yamba | RWB Mokete Shaune Mogaila

CM Lebo Phiri | CM Siphesihle Mkhize

LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Bradley Grobler | RW Vusimuzi Mncube

Stats:

Sundowns have four wins in a row in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns have never lost to Sekhukhune in 10 previous fixtures, winning nine (including a Nedbank Cup quarter-final in extra time) and drawing one.

Brayan León has six goals in nine appearances for Sundowns in all competitions - including four strikes in four Premiership games.