          Srikanth, Aakarshi in action at BWF German Open, Goa vs Delhi in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, February 26

          Kidambi Srikanth Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 26, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 26, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: FC Goa vs SC Delhi (@7.30 PM on FanCode)

          • Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap, Srikanth Kidambi in action at the BWF German Open

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India beat Australia in shootouts in the last match of the Hobart leg

          • Badminton: Six out of six Indians lose in the first round at the German Open.