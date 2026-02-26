Nigeria's Super Eagles announce Four-Nation tournament in Jordan, vs Iran, Costa Rica in March

Open Extended Reactions

Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalists Nigeria announced that they will play in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, Jordan, during next month's FIFA men's international match window.

Hosts Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica are the other teams taking part at the tournament.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will kick off the mini-tournament on March 27 with a clash against the Iran national team at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium.

The game will be a settling of scores after both sides drew 0-0 at the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in a game that the Super Eagles were expected to win. Those dropped points ultimately proved decisive.

The same day, hosts Jordan and Costa Rica will face off at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, also in Amman.

On March 31, the Super Eagles will go up against the hosts at the Amman International Stadium, while Costa Rica will confront Iran at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The games will be the first step of preparations for Nigeria's charge at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, but it also presents a chance for other looks at players by both the coach and the federation.

Eyebrows have been raised about the timing of the tournament, as the NFF have a pending complaint pending with FIFA over the use of what they believe to be ineligible players by Congo DR during the CAF World Cup playoffs, which the Super Eagles lost on penalty kicks.

This mini-tournament is scheduled for the same window when the Intercontinental World Cup playoffs will be held.

In the event that Nigeria prevail in that protest, they will of course be expected to participate in that World Cup qualifying series.

A similar situation played out last November, when the NFF scheduled a two-game friendly for the Super Eagles in the USA prior to qualifying for those CAF playoffs.

When they did qualify for the playoffs, the friendlies were cancelled. With this being a four-nation tournament, it is unclear how that has been factored in.

An NFF official declined comment, except to say that the federation were confident of their case at FIFA.