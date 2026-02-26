WWE Elimination Chamber: How to watch in UK, TV channel, cost, live stream, date, start time, matches, rules

WWE stars CM Punk and AJ Lee join "Get Up" to preview Saturday night's Elimination Chamber in Chicago. (1:58)

The 16th edition of the iconic WWE Elimination Chamber is this weekend and there are huge stakes on the line.

For the first time in five years, the event heads back to the United States and will be held in Chicago.

There will be men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, with the two winners progressing into a world championship match at WrestleMania 42 in April.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE Elimination Chamber is due to begin at midnight on Saturday night, Feb. 28, and last into the early hours of Sunday March 1.

Not bad for UK fans who hope to stay awake and watch the matches unfold live.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber in the UK?

A shot of the unique Elimination Chamber structure. Getty

Fans in the UK can watch via Netflix. A subscription, which begins at £5.99, will provide access to the live broadcast and replays.

ESPN are broadcasting the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber in the US.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches

• World heavyweight championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Bálor

• Women's intercontinental championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee

• Men's Elimination Chamber -- Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, LA Knight and Jey Uso.

• Women's Elimination Chamber -- Tiffany Stratton, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Kiana James and Raquel Rodriguez.

What do the winners of the WWE Elimination Chamber earn?

The winners of the men's and women's matches earn a shot at the top prize at WrestleMania.

The men's winner will get to challenge undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre at the biggest event in wrestling.

The women's winner also earns a championship opportunity.

What are the rules of WWE Elimination Chamber?

Six entrants take part in the match. The ring is covered by a unique steel cage-like structure which has four enclosed, separate spaces.

Two wrestlers begin the match inside the ring. The other four must wait, occupying one of the enclosed spaces each, and unable to enter until a countdown allows.

Every five minutes one of the four separated wrestlers will have their door unlocked and will be allowed to join the action.

Wrestlers are eliminated by pinfall or submission anywhere within the Elimination Chamber structure.

The match is won by the last wrestler standing after the other five have been eliminated.