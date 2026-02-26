Victor Osimhen silences Turin, doubters with unerring finish: UCL MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

'Why Galatasaray?'

Victor Osimhen was, and is, one of the most sought-after centre-forwards in world football. So, when he chose to leave his Napoli for Galatasaray, eyebrows were raised. Multiple UEFA Champions League winning clubs in England, Spain and Italy were interested, but the Nigerian chose to compete in Turkish football instead.

On Wednesday night in Turin, Osimhen provided the answer. A rampaging Juventus were all set to complete a sensational UCL comeback, before the masked hitman killed the noise inside the Allianz Arena in Turin with a superb finish in extra time as Galatasaray went on to eliminate Juventus by a 7-5 aggregate scoreline.

The Turkish side had come into this game on the back of a famous 5-2 win at home - a game that, incredibly, Osimhen failed to score in. Manuel Locatelli's 37th minute penalty in Turin gave Juve some hope going into half-time, but when Lloyd Kelly's second yellow reduced the hosts down to ten men in the 48th minute, all seemed lost. And yet, Luciano Spalletti's side mustered two goals in the second half to pull off an incredible comeback, thus forcing extra time.

5-5 on aggregate. Turin roaring. Galatasaray wilting.

Enter Victor Osimhen.

It began innocuously enough in the 105th minute, as Juve substitute Jérémie Boga played a stray pass straight to Sacha Boey. The Galatasaray defender escaped the attentions of Boga attempting to regain the ball on the right touchline and played it square to Ilkay Gündogan.

Another one of those 'Why Galatasaray' players, Gundogan took a touch, slowed time down like the best of midfielders do, and assessed his options. Osimhen was clamouring for the ball but was closely marked. No dice.

As the forward noted after the game, his teammates had been timid, wilting under a raucous crowd in Turin that Osimhen was all too familiar with in his time with Napoli. "I cannot do it alone. I tried to motivate them," said the Nigerian to CBS Sports.

Gundogan, with all his experience, wasn't one of the timid ones. Spying Baris Alper Yilmaz out of the corner of his eye coming short, Gundogan played the ball to him, as Yilmaz took a defender with him and made space on the left channel. That was the cue for Osimhen.

Pierre Kalulu and a backtracking Vasilije Adzic converged on Yilmaz, who took a touch, turned towards goal and looked up. Osimhen had made it all too obvious for him. Peeling away from Federico Gatti, the Nigerian striker was now in space, and Yilmaz, now showing remarkable strength to hold off Adzic, played it his striker's feet.

Gatti had sensed the danger a fraction too late, resorting to a despairing dive to intercept the pass, but was inches away. The ball nestled at Osimhen's feet, and he was in an all-too-familiar position. On the left channel of the box, facing up to the goalkeeper.

Given what had transpired in the 105 minutes prior, you could have forgiven Osimhen for fluffing his lines - his teammates had been doing so all night. Juventus looked like the mighty Juventus of old; Mattia Perrin in the Juve goal had been making stellar saves all night. None of this mattered to Osimhen.

Ice in his veins, the occasion never got to the Nigerian as he composed himself and stroked the ball with a confident air through Perin's legs and into the net. Reflect upon that for a second, because the bravery it takes to attempt a risky finish through a confident keeper's legs with the game teetering on the edge... there aren't many who can do so.

There were still 15 minutes to play, but Juve were done. Galatasaray had their win, Osimhen had his 66th goal contribution in 65 appearances for the club.

Why Galatasaray? Precisely for nights, and moments like this.