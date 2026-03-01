Young's hat trick helps Wings end Swarm's six-game win streak

Open Extended Reactions

Dalton Young had a hat trick and two assists to help the Philadelphia Wings defeat the host Georgia Swarm 9-5 on Saturday, snapping Georgia's six-game winning streak in the second game of a back-to-back set.

Blaze Riorden and Eric Fannell each tallied two goals and two assists for Philadelphia (3-9). Sam LeClair added a goal and two assists, and Ben Kromer scored once. Nick Damude made 48 saves.

Rookie Nolan Byrne had a hat trick for the Georgia Swarm (8-4). Lyle Thompson contributed one goal and one assist, and Richie Connell scored the team's only other goal. Shayne Jackson and Bryan Cole each provided two assists. Brett Dobson made 39 saves.

Philadelphia, which lost to Georgia on Friday night, took a 2-1 lead after the first quarter and held a 6-5 advantage at halftime. The Wings shut out the Swarm in the second half to pull away. Fannell scored twice on the power play in the third quarter to extend the lead to 8-5. Kromer added an empty-net goal late in the fourth quarter to finalize the score.

Up next: The Philadelphia Wings host the Oshawa FireWolves on March 8 at 3 p.m. ET. The Georgia Swarm host the Vancouver Warriors on March 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

