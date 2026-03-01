Petterson sparks run to lead Thunderbirds past Roughnecks

Open Extended Reactions

Clarke Petterson scored five goals to help the Halifax Thunderbirds to a 14-10 victory over the host Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday at WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Thunderbirds broke open the game with a dominant third quarter.

Petterson also had two assists for the Thunderbirds (4-7). Randy Staats provided three goals and three assists, while Cody Jamieson recorded five assists. Halifax received additional goals from Stephen Keogh, Jason Knox, Brendan Bomberry, Graeme Hossack, Colton Armstrong and Wake:Riat BowHunter. Goaltender Warren Hill made 47 saves with an assist.

Tanner Cook and Brayden Mayea each tallied two goals and three assists for the Roughnecks (2-9). Tyler Pace added a goal and three assists, and Noah Manning scored twice. Haiden Dickson, Kyle Pepper and Riley Loewen also scored one goal apiece for Calgary. Aden Walsh made 34 saves and Colby Bowman stopped 9 shots.

Halifax held an 8-7 advantage at halftime. The turning point came in the third quarter, when the Thunderbirds outscored the Roughnecks 5-1, with Petterson scoring three times during the run. The surge gave Halifax a 13-8 lead heading into the final frame, a deficit Calgary could not overcome.

Up next: The Thunderbirds host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on March 7 at 6 p.m. ET. The Roughnecks visit the Rochester Knighthawks on March 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Both contests will be broadcast on ESPN+.

