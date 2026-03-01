Happy birthday! Celebrating 10 years of ESPN.com.au

Open Extended Reactions

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ESPN.COM.AU!

Ten years ago, we launched ESPN.com.au into a very different Australian sporting world. It was 2016, and Australian sports fans were glued to their screens watching the Rio Olympics with Chloe Esposito becoming a household name, Kyle Chalmers announcing himself to the world, and another agonising Boomers near-miss. The AFL season was building toward the Western Bulldogs' miraculous premiership, a moment that felt almost too cinematic to be real. Ash Barty was a WBBL cricketer, Ben Simmons the hottest Aussie hoops prospect in years, and the Wallabies were rebuilding after oh-so-nearly winning the Rugby World Cup.

ESPN.com.au celebrates 10 years. Photo Illustration by Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At ESPN we wanted to be right there with you.

When we first went live, a significant portion of Australians were still reading sport on paper or on their desktop. Social media was noisy but hadn't yet swallowed the news cycle whole. A "live blog" felt genuinely innovative. Podcasts were a niche habit. Streaming a live game on your phone, really watching it, not buffering through it, was still more aspiration than reality.

A decade on, the transformation is almost unrecognisable. The way we consume sport has been turned completely upside down. You're watching highlights on your phone before the final siren sounds. You're getting push notifications for trades, injuries, and team selections at two in the morning. The conversation has moved from the back page to the comment section to the group chat to TikTok, and back again, all within the span of a single match.

Perhaps nothing captures that shift better than the journey Australian sports fans have taken with NFL. In 2016, Australians would watch the Super Bowl. Now Australians win the Super Bowl. We aren't just watching American sport anymore. We are part of it. The NFL's footprint in Australia has grown enormously over this decade, to the point where ESPN will be at the MCG, Australian sport's holiest of grounds, as two NFL teams kick off their season.

Jordan Mailata became the first Australian to win the Super Bowl in 2025. Michael Dickson has since joined him after winning with the Seahawks this year. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Image

For us, this transformation has meant constantly asking ourselves what we're actually for. In a world where the score is already on your lock screen, what does sports content need to be? Our answer, every day for ten years, has been this: context, depth, and genuine passion for Australian sport, and what matters to Australian sports fans.