All the build up to AFC Women's Asian Cup, All England Badminton: Indian Sports LIVE, March 2

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 3, 2026.
What's on today?
Indian football: India women gear up for the AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in Australia.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Odisha FC, Chennaiyin play out 1-1 draw; Mumbai City and NorthEast United also share points
Indian Football League: : Dempo SC, Real Kashmir FC share points in a four-goal thriller
Hockey: Salima Tete to lead India women at World Cup qualifiers