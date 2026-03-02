Warriors rally in fourth quarter to top Seals 9-7

Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Warriors outscored the San Diego Seals 7-3 in the second half to earn a 9-7 road victory Sunday at Pechanga Arena.

Keegan Bal led the Vancouver (9-3) offense with two goals and two assists. The Warriors received two-goal performances from Adam Charalambides, Curtis Dickson and Steph Charbonneau, who each added an assist. Jesse King contributed a goal and an assist. Goalie Christian Del Bianco was a key factor in the win, making 44 saves while also contributing two assists.

For the San Diego Seals (6-6), Wesley Berg had two goals and an assist. Pat Kavanagh and Connor Robinson each finished with one goal and two assists. Zach Currier, Marquez White and Noah Armitage also scored for the Seals. In goal, Christopher Origlieri made 33 saves and recorded one assist.

San Diego built a 2-0 lead after the first quarter and holding a 6-5 advantage heading into the final frame. The Warriors' comeback began when Charalambides cut the deficit to 6-5 with 3:19 remaining in the third quarter and Charbonneau tied the score early in the fourth. Goals from Dickson, Charalambides and King followed, giving Vancouver a 9-6 lead with under eight minutes to play.

Up next: The Warriors visit the Toronto Rock on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. The Seals have a bye week before traveling to face the Saskatchewan Rush on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

