Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Golden Arrows - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked off the top of the Betway Premiership on goal difference over the weekend and will now look to get first place back at home to Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

The Brazilians beat Sekhukhune United 3-1 on Sunday but Orlando Pirates' 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday means that the Buccaneers now lead the league on goal difference.

Pirates and defending champions Sundowns are locked on 41 points after 18 Premiership games. However, Pirates now have a goal difference of +22 compared to Sundowns' +21.

This looks set to be the tightest title race since at least 2019-20, when Sundowns clinched the league above Kaizer Chiefs on the final day of the season.

Masandawana have won the last eight league titles, with the last five coming by decisive margins.

However, Pirates have been their closest challenger in each of the last three seasons and look set to make up the top two with Sundowns again this term. Furthermore, Abdeslam Ouaddou has picked up where predecessor José Riveiro left off at the end of last season and continued to close the gap at the top of the league.

Miguel Cardoso's side appear to be picking up steam after a turbulent start to the season - as Sundowns often do in the second half of the campaign. However, it is clear that this is a campaign where every goal has a strong chance of mattering in the final equation and nothing can be taken for granted.

It is worth remembering that Arrows - coached by former Sundowns boss Manqoba Mngqithi - handed the Brazilians their only defeat to date in the league this season, winning 1-0 at Durban's King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sep. 24 courtesy of Junior Dion's goal.

This time, Sundowns hold home ground advantage at Loftus Versfeld and will be looking to make it count.

South Africa international Iqraam Rayners has found form for Sundowns in the PSL. Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Wednesday, March 4 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria

How to watch: The match will be on SuperSport's DSTV channel 208 (Variety 3)

Team news

Iqraam Rayners has struggled for minutes upfront for Sundowns recently, but came on as a substitute for Brayan León to score a match-winning brace against Sekhukhune.

Monnapule Saleng was also handed game time, coming off the bench for Tashreeq Matthews. The winger joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates in the January transfer window after spending the first half of the season on loan at Orbit College.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Arthur Sales

Golden Arrows

GK Thakasani Mbanjwa

LB Mfanuvele Mafuleka | CB Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso | CB Ayanda Jiyane | RB David Thokozani Lukhele

CM Maxwele Ayabulela | CM Nqobeko Dlamini | CM Sboniso Madonsela

LW Nhlanhla Gasa | ST Junior Dion | RW Angelo van Rooi

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have won all 5 of their Betway Premiership games in 2026 since the league resumed after the mid-season break.

With his brace in the 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday, Iqraam Rayners scored his first Premiership goals since Sep. 27 (when he netted in a 4-1 win over Richards Bay).

Sundowns have the league's best offensive record with 30 league goals (compared to Pirates' 29).

Golden Arrows' Junior Dion is the Betway Premiership's top scorer so far this season with 9 league goals in 2025-26.