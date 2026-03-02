Polokwane City vs. Orlando Pirates - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

Steve Nicol praises Michael Carrick's inclusion of Benjamin Sesko after the striker scored his third consecutive goal in the Premier League for Manchester United. (1:15)

After a thrilling 3-0 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates have established themselves as the main challengers to the South African Premiership throne Mamelodi Sundowns have held for eight seasons.

The Buccaneers will travel to Polokwane to face Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday as they look to keep momentum going.

Abdeslam Ouaddou started his reign as Orlando Pirates head coach with a 2-0 win over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals, with Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi and former Oswin Appollis scoring.

Tshepang Moremi scored the winner in a 1-0 Betway Premiership rematch between the teams in October.

Moremi and former Polokwane City winger Appollis were also among the scorers in Chiefs' dominant derby win on Saturday. Moremi opened the scoring with a deflected long-range shot off Flávio da Silva and Appollis unlocked the defence to double the lead before the break.

The third goal came from Evidence Makgopa in the second half, with Chiefs' defence appearing totally at sea.

There is little time to celebrate, with recent history suggesting Pirates cannot afford to drop many points in a title race against Sundowns.

Last season, Sundowns won a shortened 28-game Premiership title race with 73 points, dropping only 11 throughout the campaign. This time, both Pirates and Sundowns have already dropped more, but Sundowns have proven themselves to be strong finishers in most of their recent campaigns.

The win over Chiefs demonstrated both Pirates' defensive strength and ruthlessness on the counter. Now, Ouaddou's side will have to show their consistency down the stretch.

Key details

Date: Wednesday, March 4 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The match will be on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Orlando Pirates players Kamogelo Sebelebele and Deon Hotto in training. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Team news

Sipho Mbule was left out of Orlando Pirates' matchday squad for the Soweto derby, but agent Mike Makaab had previously claimed that his client had been carrying an injury - as had fellow client Thalente Mbatha. Mbatha, for his part, featured against Kaizer Chiefs. Kabelo Dlamini is another player whose status remains unclear.

Polokwane City will be without midfielder Ndamulelo Rodney Maphangule, who picked up a fourth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 win over Magesi on Friday and is thus suspended.

Expected lineups

Polokwane City

GK Lindokuhle Mathebula

LB Tlou Nkwe | CB Lebohang Nkaki | CB Bulelani Nikani | RB Thabang Matuludi

LM Bonginkosi Dlamini | CM Juan Mutudza | CM Manuel Kambala | RM Banele Mnguni

ST Thabelo Tshikweta | ST Mokibelo Ramabu

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Evidence Makgopa

Stats

Orlando Pirates have the tightest defence in the Premiership this season with 7 goals conceded in 18 games.

Relebohile Mofokeng has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 5 Premiership games.