Richards Bay vs. Kaizer Chiefs - News, teams, kick-off time, how to watch

Kaizer Chiefs urgently need to bounce back from a dismal Soweto derby defeat when they visit Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday.

Chiefs are now 11 points off the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand, in the title race. It is highly unlikely that they will be able to bounce back from this position, but third place would guarantee them a CAF Confederation Cup spot and is still well within reach.

At the very least, Chiefs will need to pick up momentum again and ensure that they qualify for the MTN8 - something which they failed to do in the previous two seasons despite earning Confederation Cup qualification by virtue of winning last season's Nedbank Cup.

Amakhosi were unfortunate to be denied a first half penalty, but were overall comprehensively outplayed on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

They were carved open by the Orlando Pirates counter-attack on several occasions and succumbed 3-0 due to first half goals from Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis, and a late header by Evidence Makgopa. It could easily have been worse had the Buccaneers been more clinical.

Having been eliminated from the Confederation Cup, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup, a strong league finish is all the Phefeni Glamour Boys have left to play for this season. Therefore, a strong reaction is urgently needed.

Richards Bay, meanwhile, have plenty to play for too - as they look to ensure they end up in the race for the top eight rather than a relegation battle.

Key details

Date: Tuesday, March 3 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Richards Bay Stadium

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Kaizer Chiefs must regroup after a 3-0 Soweto derby drubbing by Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Team news

Brandon Petersen missed the Soweto derby - purportedly with injury. As per Mark Gleeson, Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala missed out due to Chiefs being unhappy with their disciplinary standards.

However, Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze gave a different account, claiming that Vilakazi missed the game due to injury and Shabalala due to a "technical decision".

Centre-back Zitha Kwinika's situation is clearer - he is suspended for the midweek clash after picking up a fourth yellow card of the season in the Soweto derby.

Inácio Miguel has had injury issues lately. He played in the Soweto derby, but was ultimately taken off. Chiefs will need all the cover they can get in the heart of their defensive line.

Expected lineups

Richards Bay

GK Ian Otieno

LB Sbani Mntungwa | CB Simphiwe Mcineka | CB Zulu Sbangani | RB Thembela Sikhakhane

LM Sanele Barns | CM Lindokuhle Zikhali | CM Lwandle Mabuya | RM Thulani Gumede

ST Siyabonga Nzama | ST Lundi Mahala

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Paseka Mako | CB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Nkosingiphile Ngcobo | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Ethan Chislett | RW Asanele Velebayi

ST Flávio da Silva

Stats:

Kaizer Chiefs have lost their last 3 games in all competitions, and 4 of their last 5.

Chiefs have only scored 16 goals in 17 Premiership games this season, conceding 11.