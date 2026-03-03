Adidas unveil new South Africa kit ahead of FIFA World Cup and WAFCON

Open Extended Reactions

Sports manufacturer Adidas have unveiled the new South Africa football kits for the 2026/27 season, ahead of the FIFA World Cup and Women's Africa Cup of Nations, keeping with the standard yellow and green.

Adidas signed as the new Bafana and Banyana kit supplier in late 2025, taking over from French manufacturer Le Coq Sportif.

According to the media release on Tuesday morning, Adidas and SAFA said: "Drawing inspiration from the unforgettable 2010 jersey - a symbol of pride during a defining moment for South African football - the new design honours that legacy while stepping confidently into a new era.

"Most notably, the updated design pays tribute to South Africa's 12 official languages - a powerful reflection of the nation's diversity, unity, and shared love for football.

"The subtle graphic elements woven into the fabric symbolise the many voices that rise together in stadiums across the country and around the world."

Tom Brown, Senior Marketing Director for adidas South Africa, added: "The iconic adidas SAFA jersey of the 2010 World Cup had a distinctive reference to the diverse national languages of South Africa, represented by 11 small lines in the collar.

"This design is re-imaged for a proud new era, with a design pattern which proudly reflects the now 12 national languages on the national jersey."

South Africa's Banyana next play at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, while Bafana will take part at the FIFA World Cup. Adidas

South Africa's women are set to play at WAFCON from March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, while the men will represent South Africa at the World Cup in June/July in North America.