          Lakshya beats Li Shi Feng in All England Badminton quarterfinals; ISL continues: Indian Sports, March 6

          Lakshya Sen. Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMar 6, 2026, 06:05 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 6, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Indian Super League: East Bengal host Odisha at 5 PM; Jamshedpur face Inter Kashi at 7:30 PM.

          • Badminton: Lakshya Sen faces Li Shi Feng in All England Open quarterfinal.

          • Indian Football League: Aizawl FC host Rajasthan FC at 6:30 pm.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Cycling: Ahmedabad to host first ever Cycling League of India

          • ISL: East Bengal, FC Goa play out goalless draw

          • Badminton: Lakshya beat Ng Ka Long Angus 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 to enter All England Open quarters

          • Football: India U20 women score five against Swedish club Älvsjö AIK