Lakshya beats Li Shi Feng in All England Badminton quarterfinals; ISL continues: Indian Sports, March 6

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 6, 2026.
What's on today?
Indian Super League: East Bengal host Odisha at 5 PM; Jamshedpur face Inter Kashi at 7:30 PM.
Badminton: Lakshya Sen faces Li Shi Feng in All England Open quarterfinal.
Indian Football League: Aizawl FC host Rajasthan FC at 6:30 pm.
What happened yesterday?
Cycling: Ahmedabad to host first ever Cycling League of India
ISL: East Bengal, FC Goa play out goalless draw
Badminton: Lakshya beat Ng Ka Long Angus 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 to enter All England Open quarters
Football: India U20 women score five against Swedish club Älvsjö AIK