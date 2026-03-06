WWE wrestling legend enters his 250-pound Mastiff at Crufts

Open Extended Reactions

The owner of Beast the Mastiff turned heads at Crufts. Royal Kennel Club/Beat Media Group

The owner of a Mastiff named Beast that was entered at Crufts was recognisable for his career as a wrestling legend.

Dustin Rhodes, the WWE veteran, was in action in Birmingham at the famous dog show where he entered his 250-pound friend.

Beast the Mastiff finished third in the working group open category.

"I thought our dog was the best," Rhodes said.

"I am biased but I thought our dog was amazing, it is a once-in-a-decade dog.

"Beast is perfect in my eyes, he weighs more than I do and he thinks he is a lap dog.

"He just jumps on you and he is the best dog in the world. I would never own another breed.

"I can't wait to go and see him again, I gave him a hug after he finished third. He did well, I am very pleased and happy to be over here and honoured to be at Crufts, the world's greatest dog show."

Rhodes added: "The day has been long, I have not seen my dog in four months.

"Beast is really good with seeing somebody who has high blood pressure or low blood pressure, and we'll go check them out. He's a very smart dog.

"Mastiffs are amazing, amazing animals, man.

"I would never own another breed besides a Mastiff, and I've had all kinds of dogs over my life and Mastiffs are just everything -- pure, loyal, loving, just crawling on your lap, hurt your bones."

Rhodes said that Beast eats $250 (£187) of food each month, with eight cups a day of dry food, chicken, rice and steak.

Rhodes comes from a family of wrestling royalty.

He was best known for his character Goldust during his own run inside the ring. His father was WWE icon Dusty Rhodes. His brother is Cody Rhodes, one of the WWE's top names.

Dustin remains an active wrestler with All Elite Wrestling. He is due back in the ring after a six-month absence following knee surgery.