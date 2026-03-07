        <
        >

          Lakshya Sen in All England Badminton semifinal, India vs Japan in WAC, ISL continues: Indian Sports LIVE, March 7

          Lakshya Sen in action at the 2026 All England Championships. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMar 7, 2026, 01:15 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 7, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Women's Asian Cup 2026: India face Japan at 4.30 PM (FanCode).

          • Badminton: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai in All England Open semifinal.

          • Indian Super League: Mohemmadan host Bengaluru at 5 PM; Chennaiyin travel to Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM.

          • Indian Football League: Gokulam Kerala vs Namdhari FC at 4 PM; Chanmari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC at 6.30 PM.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Lakshya beat Li Shi Feng 21-13, 21-16 to enter All England semis.

          • ISL: Mohun Bagan thrashed Odisha 5-1, 10-man Jamshedpur beat Inter Kashi 1-0.

          • IFL: Aizawl beat Rajasthan United 3-1.