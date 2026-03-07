Lakshya Sen in All England Badminton semifinal, India vs Japan in WAC, ISL continues: Indian Sports LIVE, March 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 7, 2026.
What's on today?
Women's Asian Cup 2026: India face Japan at 4.30 PM (FanCode).
Badminton: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai in All England Open semifinal.
Indian Super League: Mohemmadan host Bengaluru at 5 PM; Chennaiyin travel to Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM.
Indian Football League: Gokulam Kerala vs Namdhari FC at 4 PM; Chanmari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC at 6.30 PM.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Lakshya beat Li Shi Feng 21-13, 21-16 to enter All England semis.
ISL: Mohun Bagan thrashed Odisha 5-1, 10-man Jamshedpur beat Inter Kashi 1-0.
IFL: Aizawl beat Rajasthan United 3-1.