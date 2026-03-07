CJ Kirst scores five goals to power Rock past Warriors

Open Extended Reactions

CJ Kirst scored five goals to power the Toronto Rock to a 13-10 victory over the host Vancouver Warriors on Friday.

Kirst finished with a team-high six points, and Challen Rogers posted three goals and two assists to lead the Rock (7-5). Mark Matthews added one goal and two assists, and Owen Hiltz chipped in three assists. Nick Rose made 37 saves.

Keegan Bal had seven assists and finished with a game-high eight points for the Warriors (9-4). Marcus Klarich had five goals, and Jesse King added two goals and three assists. Christian Del Bianco picked up 37 saves.

Toronto jumped out to a 6-2 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 10-3 by halftime. Vancouver trimmed its deficit to 13-10 in the fourth quarter, but its comeback attempt fell short.

Up next: The Rock visit the Halifax Thunderbirds on March 13. The Warriors travel to face the Georgia Swarm on March 14.

