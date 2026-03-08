Lakshya in All England final, India in Hockey WCQ, ISL continues: Indian Sports LIVE, March 8

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 8, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi in the All England Championships final (approx 5.30 PM)
Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India women face Uruguay in opening match at 7:30 pm
Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Delhi at 7:30 pm.
Indian Football League: Diamond Harbour FC vs Dempo SC at 4 pm; Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir at 6:30 pm.
T20 Cricket World Cup: India face New Zealand in the final.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Lakshya Sen beats Victor Lai in epic three-game All England Open semifinal
ISL: ISL: Bengaluru, Chennaiyin secure crucial wins on Saturday.
Indian Football League: Lalruatsanga's strike gives Chanmari FC three points against Sreenidi Deccan
AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan smash 11 goals past India