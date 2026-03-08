Clarke Petterson's 7 points lead Thunderbirds past Desert Dogs

Open Extended Reactions

Clarke Petterson registered a game-high seven points to lead the Halifax Thunderbirds to a 13-11 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday.

Petterson scored three goals and added four assists for the Thunderbirds (5-7), who used a late surge to secure the crucial home win. Veteran Stephen Keogh also had a standout performance, recording a hat trick with three goals and one assist, including a key short-handed goal in the fourth quarter. Jason Knox contributed five points with one goal and four assists, while captain Cody Jamieson chipped in with one goal and three assists. Goaltender Warren Hill was solid in net, making 42 saves. The game also featured a milestone for Austin Blumbergs, who scored his first career NLL goal in the second quarter.

The Desert Dogs (4-7) received a balanced offensive effort in the loss. Chris Cloutier (2 goals, 3 assists) and Jonathan Donville (1 goal, 4 assists) each tallied five points to lead the team. Las Vegas also saw two-goal performances from Kyle Killen, Mitch Jones and Adam Poitras. Goalie Landon Kells was busy all night, finishing with 43 saves.

Las Vegas jumped out to an early lead, building a 5-1 advantage in the second quarter. However, Halifax mounted a comeback, scoring four of the next five goals to trail just 6-5 at halftime. The contest remained a tight, back-and-forth affair through the third quarter before the Thunderbirds created separation in the final frame, scoring three consecutive goals to build a 13-9 lead that would hold up despite a late push from the Desert Dogs.

Up next: The Thunderbirds host the Toronto Rock on Friday, and the Desert Dogs host the Rochester Knighthawks on Sunday.

