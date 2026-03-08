Teat scores four goals as Black Bears rally past Mammoth

Open Extended Reactions

Jeff Teat scored four goals and added three assists, helping to power a dominant fourth-quarter performance that led the Ottawa Black Bears to a 10-5 comeback victory over the Colorado Mammoth at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Teat's seven points led all scorers as the Black Bears (8-5) erased a second-half deficit by shutting out the home team in the final frame. Rob Hellyer was the primary playmaker for Ottawa, dishing out a game-high five assists. Larson Sundown contributed two goals, while goaltender Zach Higgins was solid in net, making 33 saves. And Reilly O'Connor, Connor Kearnan, Jake Stevens and Matt Marinier each added a goal.

Colorado held a 4-3 lead at halftime and extended it to 5-3 early in the third period on a power-play goal. However, Ottawa responded with two goals to tie the score 5-5 heading into the final quarter. The Black Bears then took complete control, scoring five unanswered goals in the fourth, with Teat netting three of them, to pull away.

For the Mammoth (9-4), Andrew Kew provided nearly all the offense, scoring four of the team's five goals and adding an assist. Jack Hannah and Braedon Saris each chipped in with three assists, while Dylan McIntosh scored the other goal. Goaltender Dillon Ward had a busy night, finishing with 41 saves. During the game, Ward was recognized for passing Bob Watson for the fourth-most minutes played by a goaltender in league history.

Up next: The Mammoth will travel to face the Buffalo Bandits on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Black Bears will visit the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. Both contests will air on ESPN+.

