India face Scotland in Hockey WCQ; Punjab vs NorthEast United in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 9

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 9, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India women face Scotland at 7:30 pm
Indian Super League: Punjab FC vs NorthEast United at 7:30 pm.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Lakshya loses All England Open final to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi
ISL: Mumbai CIty FC, Sporting Delhi play 2-2 draw
Hockey WC Qualifiers: India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opening match.
Indian Football League: Wins for Diamond Harbour and Shillong Lajong
Boxing: Joyshree, Ambekar and Sahil start India's campaign with wins at 2026 Futures Cup
Shooting: Arshdeep Kaur wins 25m pistol T3 finals
Athletics: Shivam Lohakare wins men's javelin throw gold at Indian Open Throws