Cook's five goals power Roughnecks past Knighthawks

Tanner Cook scored a game-high five goals and added three assists to power the Calgary Roughnecks to a 14-7 victory over the host Rochester Knighthawks on Sunday.

Goaltender Aden Walsh was stellar for the Roughnecks (3-9), stopping 50 shots in the win. Calgary's offense also received contributions from Tyler Pace (goal, five assists), Brayden Mayea and Haiden Dickson (three goals apiece) and Noah Manning (goal, three assists).

The Knighthawks (5-6) were led by Ryan Smith, who scored a team-high three goals, while Thomas McConvey (goal, three assists) and Connor Fields (goal, two assists) also contributed. Goaltender Rylan Hartley made 35 saves in the loss.

Rochester opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game on a goal from Jeremy Thompson. However, Calgary responded with seven straight goals to seize control, taking a 9-3 lead into halftime and never looking back.

Up next: The Roughnecks will host the Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The Knighthawks travel to face the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

