Kurtz scores four goals to help FireWolves edge Wings

Tye Kurtz scored four goals, and Alex Simmons added a game-high eight points, including seven assists, as the Oshawa FireWolves held on to defeat the host Philadelphia Wings 13-12 on Sunday.

Dyson Williams contributed a hat trick and two assists, and Dawson Theede added two goals and four assists for Oshawa (3-10). Doug Jamieson made 37 saves to help the FireWolves snap a six-game losing streak.

Brennan O'Neill led all scorers with five goals and added two assists for Philadelphia (3-10). Joe Resetarits tallied two goals and five assists, and rookie Dalton Young recorded a hat trick. In goal, Deacan Knott, who entered in relief in the first quarter, made 36 saves.

Oshawa jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first quarter, silencing the home crowd. However, Philadelphia roared back with a seven-goal second quarter, capped by a goal from Brennan O'Neill, to tie the score 7-7 at halftime. The teams traded goals in the third and entered the final frame tied at nine.

The FireWolves built a three-goal lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wings chipped away, pulling within one on O'Neill's power-play goal with 1:54 remaining. A major penalty on Oshawa's Patrick Kaschalk with 24 seconds remaining gave the Wings a late power-play opportunity, but the Wings didn't capitalize.

Up next: The two teams will meet again for the second half of a home-and-home series when Oshawa hosts Philadelphia on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

