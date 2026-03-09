Orlando Pirates vs. Richards Bay -Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

Frank Leboeuf praises Lamine Yamal's achievements at 18-years-old and compares the Barcelona "megastar" to Pele and Lionel Messi. (1:56)

Orlando Pirates will host Richards Bay at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday as they enter a crucial stage in the Betway Premiership title race.

Pirates' recent 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby established that this season's title race will come down to the Buccaneers and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's side will play their 20th game of a 30-game Premiership season on Wednesday.

Heading into the midweek fixtures, Pirates lead Sundowns marginally on goal difference. Both teams have 44 points from 19 games, but Ouaddou's charges have a goal difference of +23, compared to Masandawana's +22.

Sundowns will be in action against Orbit College on Tuesday and have an opportunity to pile pressure on Pirates ahead of kick-off.

However, Pirates have the advantage of greater time to prepare for Premiership fixtures, as Sundowns are still active in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals - while the Buccaneers sole focus is on the league.

Ouaddou has already delivered the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies for the Ghost (as Pirates' fanbase is affectionately known), while both Premiership title challengers are out of the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates' most recent game saw them clinch a scrappy 2-1 away win over Polokwane City, while Richards Bay upset Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 with a Thulani Gumede winner, leaving the Natal Rich Boys sitting ninth heading into this week's round of Premiership fixtures.

Key details

Date: Wednesday, March 11 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Winger Kamogelo Sebelebele will return from suspension and be available for selection for Orlando Pirates. Midfielders Sipho Mbule and Kabelo Dlamini have been out of action recently as speculation continues to swirl over their futures. It remains to be seen when - if at all - they are re-introduced to the team this season.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Thalente Mbatha

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Relebohile Mofokeng

ST Evidence Makgopa

Richards Bay

GK Ian Otieno

LB Sbani Mntungwa | CB Simphiwe Mcineka | CB Zulu Sbangani | RB Thembela Sikhakhane

LM Sanele Barns | CM Lindokuhle Zikhali | CM Lwandle Mabuya | RM Thulani Gumede

ST Siyabonga Nzama | ST Lundi Mahala

Stats

Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 6 Premiership appearances.

Patrick Maswanganyi has 3 goals for Orlando Pirates in his last 141 minutes on the pitch in his last 4 Premiership appearances at a strike rate of one goal every 47 minutes.