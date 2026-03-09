Orbit College vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

Controversy already surrounds Mamelodi Sundowns' Betway Premiership visit to Orbit College in Rustenburg on Tuesday before a ball has been kicked, after Miguel Cardoso criticised the scheduling of the fixture and encouraged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to adjust its practices.

As per the Sundowns head coach, the defending champions attempted to get it rescheduled ahead of Friday's CAF Champions League (CAFCL) quarter-final first leg against Stade Malien. However, Orbit College did not accommodate their request.

Cardoso told the media: "We tried to push off Orbit College that is on Tuesday -- we are playing Stade Malien on Friday (13 March). We asked Orbit to allow us to play the match before -- Saturday, Sunday -- and they don't agree.

"They don't want to help a team that is a South African representative and the only one in the CAFCL to have more chances to perform in that match.

"I think that is something that PSL should do, and the football federation should understand what is better for South African football regarding how we represent ourselves in the international competition... In between the two matches against Stade Malien, we're going to play again in the PSL, so it's the football we have.

"I am not complaining; I just state the things, and I hope the players will give the answers that will be good so that we will be up to the challenges that we have."

Sundowns can ill afford to take their foot off the pedal for Tuesday's game, as they are in a critical stage of the Premiership title race. The Brazilians trail Orlando Pirates on goal difference at the top of the table with 11 games to go.

A win over Orbit would heap pressure back onto Abdeslam Ouaddou's side, and a convincing victory could even give Masandawana a goal difference advantage. Currently, Pirates have a goal difference of +23, while Sundowns are on +22.

Sundowns have been in superb form in the Premiership, with Cardoso winning February's Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award. However, when he rotated the team heavily in the Nedbank Cup, Sundowns were beaten 2-0 by TS Galaxy in the last 16. Tuesday's trip to Olympia Park is likely to be treated with caution.

Sphelele Mkhulise trains for a busy week of fixtures for Mamelodi Sundowns. Mamelodi Sundowns/Instagram

Key details

Date: Tuesday, March 10 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Olympia Park, Rustenburg

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

After an assist on debut in the 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United, winger Monnapule Saleng could feature for Sundowns against his former club.

Saleng was an unused substitute in the subsequent 2-1 win over Golden Arrows, which saw Jayden Adams pick up a red card which will rule him out of this fixture.

Expected lineups

Orbit College

GK Cyril Chibwe

LB Thulani Jingana | CB Brian Mandela Onyango | CB Katlego Mkhabela | RB Halalisani Vilakazi

CM Ben Motshwari | CM Realeboga Potsana

LW Gomolemo Khoto | AM Lesedi Kapinga | RW Bradley 'Surprise' Ralani

ST Ayanda Lukhele

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Kegan Johannes | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Nuno Santos | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Monnapule Saleng | ST Brayan León | RW Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have won all six of their Betway Premiership matches since the turn of the year, beginning with a 2-0 win over Orbit College on Jan. 19.

Orbit college centre-back Brian Mandela Onyango was on the books of Sundowns for 4 of their Premiership titles, with attacking midfielder/winger Lesedi Kapinga a Sundowns player through 3 title-winning seasons and Bradley 'Surprise' Ralani in their ranks for 2.