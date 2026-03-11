March Madness 2026: How to watch in UK, start time, schedule, TV channel for NCAA championship basketball tournament

Open Extended Reactions

It's one of the most exciting times of year again as March Madness returns. One of the biggest annual sporting events is back, featuring 134 games across the men's & women's full tournament. This time around it's all on Disney+ too! That's right, every single game across both men's and women's tournament will be available so you don't miss a single moment of the action.

What is March Madness?

March Madness is a single-elimination tournament across men's and women's basketball, bringing together the best men's and women's college basketball teams in the country. There's Selection Sunday, when teams find out what side of the knockout bracket they're on, followed by corresponding rounds including Sweet 16 (the last 16 teams), Elite Eight and Final Four before concluding with the men's NCAA championship game on April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis - home of NFL team the Indianapolis Colts. The women's final, on April 5, takes place at the Mortgage Matchup Centre, home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

When did March Madness begin?

The first-ever tournament men's tournament was held in 1939 and was every year after until the 2019-20 season. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 1939 it started out with just eight teams, before going to 16 in 1951 - it kept expanding until 1985 to the full 64 teams which is the format we have now. The women got under way in 1982 with an inaugural 32 teams - now there's 68 teams for the 2026 event.

Cameron Boozer has led teams to championships throughout his basketball career. Can he do it again for Duke? Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

What happened last year?

2025 had some of the fewest upsets in men's NCAA tournament history as no top-four seed lost in the first round. The men's final was won by Florida, who overcame Houston 65-63, to claim its third title, and its first since 2007. In the women's tournament, UConn Huskies landed their 12th title as they beat South Carolina in a 78-79 win.

Who will win this year?

Duke are seemingly the team to beat and are men's tournament favourites. They've swept aside Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State and Michigan out of conference this season too. If you're looking outside of Duke then the teams to watch will be Michigan and Arizona. Florida can't be ruled out for back-to-back tournament wins neither.

Over in the women's tournament, a few teams will contend. South Carolina, UConn and Texas are all looking good. Outsiders could well be Notre Dame, UCLA and USC.

Don't forget your bracket!

Brackets are a huge part of March Madness. Here you can make all your picks, for every game and see how your predictions turn out. Compete with friends and family to show off your skills! Create or join a group now!

Where can I read more about March Madness?

ESPN, of course. Joe Lunardi's Bracketology is tracking the current projection of the field, while Neil Paine's Bubble Watch predicts the state of the bubble. Find the full schedule for Champ Week -- including when tickets are punched -- here, in the lead-up to Selection Sunday.

If you want to do some pre-tournament research then we've got you covered too. We handed out some Men's college basketball awards on picks, season superlatives and more. We've had a look at contenders, stars and storylines to watch over the month of March.

How to watch

In the UK and across Europe (excluding Netherlands) Disney+ will be bringing you the action from all 134 games live across the men's and women's tournament. There's also an option to live replay the games back within 48 hours. Games will also stream on Disney+ in the Philippines, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Disney+ is available from £5.99 per month in the UK.

Key details including start times and venues

Start time: Tip off is at 11.40pm (men's) & 2.10am (women's) GMT on March 15

End time: Men's final takes place on April 7 (1.50am), Women's final on April 6 (2.20am)

Venue: Various venues across the United States

For full dates, schedule and more you can go here.