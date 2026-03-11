India beat Wales in women's hockey World Cup qualifiers: Indian Sports, March 11

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 11, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: India face Wales in their last group stage game at the women's hockey World Cup qualifiers
Badminton: The Swiss Open Super 300 tournament is underway
What happened yesterday?
Football: India were knocked out of the Women's Asian Cup after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei.
Badminton: Treesa Jolly's knee injury meant she and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela had to retire midway through their opening round match at the Swiss Open.