          India beat Wales in women's hockey World Cup qualifiers: Indian Sports, March 11

          Annu celebrates scoring India (W)'s first goal in their 2026 Hockey World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. Hockey India
          • ESPN staffMar 11, 2026, 04:07 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 11, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: India face Wales in their last group stage game at the women's hockey World Cup qualifiers

          • Badminton: The Swiss Open Super 300 tournament is underway

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: India were knocked out of the Women's Asian Cup after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei.

          • Badminton: Treesa Jolly's knee injury meant she and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela had to retire midway through their opening round match at the Swiss Open.