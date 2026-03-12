Satwik-Chirag in Swiss Open second round: Indian Sports, March 12

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 12, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play in the men's doubles second round at the Swiss Open Super 300.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India beat Wales to top their group at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup qualifiers.
Badminton: A number of Indians, including Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty, and Unnati Hooda lost in the first round of the BWF Swiss Open.