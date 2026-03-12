Pace, touch and finish - Fede Valverde shows his range in historic hat trick: UCL MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

Listen, be honest. When you've heard Federico Valverde has scored a goal, what do you see in your mind's eye? A low fizzing rocket to the bottom corner? A thunderbolt that clangs in off the underside of the crossbar? Top bins being rocked? It's what he does after all, Real Madrid's all-position Uruguayan. See ball, hit ball... and hit it with a ferocity few can match.

Except on Wednesday night, against Manchester City, there was no ferocity. There was, though, a Fede Valverde hat trick. And a 3-0 win for Real Madrid.

The numbers surrounding it are amazing: A first career hat trick coming in a crunch UEFA Champions League knockout match. The first midfielder to score one of those in a tie in the UCL era for Madrid, in fact the only midfielder to do it since Jose Martinez 'Pirri', the 81-year-old honorary President of the club, who did it back in 1968. The first Uruguayan to do it in a UCL KO round (think of the Uruguayan strikers that have graced this stage -- Suarez, Forlan, Cavani...). Only the second to score a first half hat trick against English opposition since one Lionel Messi.

And he spent the first twenty minutes playing auxiliary right back. Of course, he did.

In that first period, it appeared for all the world that Manchester City and their left winger, Jérémy Doku, would run roughshod over Real Madrid and their right back, Trent Alexander-Arnold. Every time Doku danced past Alexander-Arnold, though, in stepped Valverde to cover. It's just what he does -- playing wherever the club requires him to, complaining at times (like earlier this season when he was deployed at right back repeatedly by ex-manager Xabi Alonso, a reaction that had seen him get booed for a period), but always putting in the hard yards, doing the work that no one else appears willing -- or able -- to do.

But he didn't spend all night defending, for he had another duty assigned to him on the night: counterattack. And boy, did he do that.

His first goal came in the most anti-Pep-Guardiola way imaginable. Under an intense high press, Thibault Courtois launched one from the Madrid box to deep inside the City half. Valverde, gliding in off the shoulder of Nico O'Reilly (who simply wasn't a match for the Madrid skipper's guile or physicality), took a touch that seemed destined to end up in Gianluigi Donnarumma's massive gloves before a burst of searing pace allowed him to poke it past the stranded keeper, run around him on the other side and pass it into the empty net from a narrow angle.

Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If his first was about pure pace, his second was all about the finishing. With Vinícius dragging City to the left, Valverde ran in through the central channel, strode onto a trivela through ball attempt from the Brazilian that rebounded onto his path, took a touch that gave him clearance from O'Reilly but seemed to take him too far wide to the left and without looking up finished with a low hit to the far corner.

Then came the third, and it had it all: pace, finishing and above all, touch.

Madrid, toying with City at the edge of the visitors' box, had numbers in attack when Brahim Díaz got the ball at the edge of the box, attracted the attention of four City players and dinked the most delightful ball above the heads of all of them. With their attention held hostage by Diaz, Valverde ghosted in, off the shoulder of Rodri, into space and onto the dink. Marc Guéhi saw the threat belatedly and came steaming in to see it off... which is when Valverde extended a long leg and deftly touched it beyond a befuddled Guehi. So delicate was the touch that the ball fell right back onto the feet of Valverde and gave him enough time to smack it goalward from four yards out before Donnarumma could close him down.

No clangs off the crossbar, no thunderbolts from thirty-five yards... this was a Valverde we hadn't seen before, a Valverde we didn't really know existed. Seemingly destined to forever be labelled underrated, we knew he was some player... but this, well, wow.

He spent the rest of the match doing what we are more familiar with: hassling City's left flank, smashing into tackles, pushing Madrid forward on the counter. Now, he's in the history books of the most storied football club in Europe. Perhaps that last line gives us a clue as to why we shouldn't be all that surprised with his goals, his clutchness: this was a Real Madrid captain stepping up, levelling up yet again under the glare of the European lights at the Santiago Bernabeu. This is just what they do.

Fede Valverde, Real Madrid captain, destroyer of Man City, hat trick hero. That's got a nice ring to it, eh?