South African PSL giants Orlando Pirates join Villarreal, Club America in lucrative TST competition

Open Extended Reactions

South African league leaders Orlando Pirates announced their participation at The Soccer Tournament (TST) in Cary, North Carolina (May 27 - June 1) on Thursday.

The men's, women's and mixed seven-a-side tournaments each feature a $1 million winner-takes-all prize. Pirates do not have a competitive women's team, but their men's team tops the Betway Premiership with 10 games to go - leading FIFA Club World Cup participants Mamelodi Sundowns on goal difference.

The 2026 edition of TST will feature a 48-team men's competition, kicking off with group stage matches on May 27, followed by knockout rounds that will ultimately determine the champion.

Pirates are one of 13 men's teams confirmed in the tournament this year. The others include Mexican giants Club América and Spanish LaLiga powerhouse Villarreal - in addition to KRÜ FC, Kwik Goal FC, Bumpy Pitch FC, Drip FC, Boca Dallas, Weiss OCFC, Legio, Tactical Manager's Flo Sharks, Drunken Monkeys and City Soccer FC.

An Orlando Pirates club statement read: "Orlando Pirates Football Club is proud to announce that it will participate in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament (TST) later this year in the United States of America.

"In doing so, the Buccaneers will make history as the first club from the African continent to compete in the global 7-a-side spectacle, a competition that has rapidly grown into one of the most exciting new events on the international football calendar.

"The annual tournament features a unique winner-takes-all prize of $1 million, attracting teams and players from across the world who compete in a fast-paced, high-intensity format that blends entertainment with elite football talent.

"'For Orlando Pirates, participation in TST represents far more than just a football tournament. It provides the Club with an opportunity to showcase the Buccaneers brand on a global stage, engage with new audiences and supporters across the world, and further cement its ambition of expanding the reach of the Club beyond the African continent,'" said Marketing Manager, Sindi Sibisi.

"The Club will announce its 16-man squad for the tournament in due course.

"Supporters can stay tuned to the Club's official platforms for further updates as preparations continue for this historic international appearance."