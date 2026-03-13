Satwik-Chirag pull out of Swiss Open quarters, India beat Italy in FIH WCQ: Indian Sports, March 13

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 12, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: India vs Italy in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifiers @7.30 PM
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play in the men's doubles quarterfinals at the Swiss Open Super 300.
Football: Rajasthan FC vs Namdhari @ 1.30 PM; Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir @ 4 PM
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag emerge the lone Indian winners in the second round of the Swiss Open 300.