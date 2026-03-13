Kaizer Chiefs vs. Durban City - Kick-off time, Teams, news, how to watch

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Kaizer Chiefs are in urgent need of a win to end their nightmare run when they host Durban City at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi started the season in hot form, but the shock departure of head coach Nasreddine Nabi and temporary promotion of current co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze hinted at instability behind the scenes.

Still, Chiefs hung in the title race until any realistic hopes of becoming South African champions were extinguished in the 3-0 Soweto derby loss to Orlando Pirates on Feb. 28.

That was followed up three days later with an embarrassing 1-0 defeat away to Richards Bay. Now, Chiefs will host another team from KwaZulu-Natal.

Durban City themselves have seen frequent changes in the coaching department. Pitso Dladla is the current interim head coach after replacing Sinethemba Badela, who succeeded Gavin Hunt but lasted only three games.

However, City still sit fourth in the Premiership with 32 points from 20 games, while Chiefs are sixth with 30 from 18. This is a vital fixture in the race for CAF Confederation Cup football - particularly if one takes for granted that Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will once again occupy the two CAF Champions League places.

Currently, Pirates and Sundowns are locked on 47 points from 20 games, with third-placed Sekhukhune United 14 points behind with 10 fixtures to play.

Sekhukhune, Chiefs and Durban City are in what appears to be a five-horse race for third - also featuring fifth-placed AmaZulu and seventh-placed Polokwane City.

Key details

Date: Sunday, March 15 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium, Nasrec, Johannesburg

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Kaizer Chiefs will need all the help they can get in order to get their season back on track after a string of losses since February. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Team news:

Kaizer Chiefs will have defender Zitha Kwinika back from suspension for this fixture. However, fellow defender Aden McCarthy is suspended, as is midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

The likes of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, defenders Inacio Miguel, Given Msimango, Reeve Frosler, Rushwin Dortley and Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielders George Matlou, Mfundo Vilakazi, and striker Etiosa Ighodaro have reportedly been plagued by injuries.

However, it remains to be seen how many take to the field. Vilakazi, at least, appears to be fit again.

Meanwhile, versatile midfielder Athini Jodwana will miss the game for Durban City due to suspension after his red card against Golden Arrows in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final derby win.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Paseka Mako | CB Bradley Cross | CB Zitha Kwinika | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Nkosingiphile Ngcobo | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Ethan Chislett | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Flávio da Silva

Durban City

GK Darren Keet

LB Terrence Mashego | CB Mfanafuthi Mkhize | CB Fezile Gcaba | RB Siphamandla Ncanana

LM Saziso Magawana | CM Kyle Jurgens | CM Brooklyn Poggenpoel | RM Emmanuel Jalai

ST Samkelo Maseko | ST Bokang Mokwena

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs have lost 4 games in a row in all competitions.

Durban City have won 5 and drawn 1 of their last 6 games in all competitions, but 2 of those wins were Nedbank Cup penalty shootout triumphs.