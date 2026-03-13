Orlando Pirates vs. Siwelele - teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

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Orlando Pirates will have an opportunity to put daylight between themselves and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership title race when the Buccaneers host Siwelele on Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Buccaneers went back on top on goal difference with a 2-0 win over Richards Bay on Wednesday after Sundowns had beaten Orbit College by the same scoreline on Tuesday.

After 20 games, Pirates and Sundowns are locked on 47 points but Abdeslam Ouaddou's side have a goal difference of +25 compared to the defending champions' +24.

Sundowns will be in action on Friday against Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League. As a result, Pirates can use the weekend to pull up to three points clear and heap pressure on Miguel Cardoso's men when they return to league action against Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.

They will be up against a Siwelele side in much more stable form than they were in the early stages of the season. Heading into the weekend fixtures, Siwelele sit 11th, only two points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy with a game in hand.

However, Pirates are increasingly finding their offensive rhythm under Ouaddou and have boasted a rock-solid defence for most of the season.

With key players such as Bafana Bafana wingers Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis in form, the Sea Robbers look set to be the toughest title challengers Sundowns have faced since their run of eight successive Premiership titles, pending a potential ninth, began.

Key details

Date: Saturday, March 14 at 15:30 CAT

Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena

How to watch: The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Orlando Pirates have a chance to deny Mamelodi Sundowns yet another PSL title, but they need to keep their eyes on the prize. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Team news

Sipho Mbule appears to be back in contention for a place in the Orlando Pirates side after reportedly being affected by injuries. He faces no shortage of competition for minutes, but his versatility counts in his favour - as he can play as a number 10 or deeper in midfield.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Nkosikhona Ndaba | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Thalente Mbatha

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Relebohile Mofokeng

ST Evidence Makgopa

Siwelele

GK Ricardo Goss

LB Neo Rapoo | CB Thabo Makhele | CB Nyiko Mobbie | RB Yandisa Mfolozi

CM Samkelo Zwane | CM Grant Margeman

LW Christian Saile | AM Vincent Pule | RW Ghampani Lungu

ST Chibuike Ohizu

Stats

Siwelele attacking midfielder/winger Vincent Pule played 146 times for Orlando Pirates across 6 seasons, scoring 23 goals before leaving in 2024.

As per Flashscore, Thalente Mbatha completed 51 of his 53 attempted passes in Orlando Pirates' 2-0 win over Richards Bay on Wednesday (96%).