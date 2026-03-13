Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Stade Malien - Kick-off time, news, how to watch

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Mamelodi Sundowns will host Stade Malien in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final tie at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

The Brazilians are huge favourites on account of unparalleled consistency in CAF competitions over the past decade, while also being crowned South African champions eight times in a row. However, their squad fatigue could be a decisive factor in this game.

Miguel Cardoso has lamented the fact that Sundowns had to play Orbit College on Tuesday in the Betway Premiership despite having this fixture looming. Masandawana dealt with the challenge well, picking up a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Miguel Reisinho and Iqraam Rayners.

Friday's Malian opponents have proven themselves to be dangerous opponents for even the giants of Africa in their Champions League campaign to date. Against all odds, they topped Group D ahead of Tunisia's Espérance de Tunis, Angola's Petro de Luanda and Tanzania's Simba SC - all among the continent's most famous clubs.

Stade Malien's road to glory will not get any easier. The winner of this two-legged tie will face either Espérance or Egypt's Al Ahly - the most successful team in Africa - in the semi-finals.

Astonishingly, while Sundowns are in strong domestic form and trailing Orlando Pirates only on goal difference at the top of the Betway Premiership, Stade Malien are a lowly eighth in the Malian Première Division.

Sundowns have, however, fared no better than the Bamako-based club in their continental pursuits this season. The South African champions finished second in Group C behind Sudan's Al-Hilal, but ahead of Algeria's MC Alger and DR Congo's Saint-Éloi Lupopo.

Ultimately, all that will matter in the Champions League tie will be what occurs over 180 minutes across Friday's leg and the reverse fixture on March 22. Unlike the UEFA Champions League, the CAF Champions League still uses the away goals rule, so Friday is a massive opportunity for the visitors to draw first blood.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be confident of a strong CAF Champions League quarterfinal showing against Stade Malien, as they're unbeaten in their last seven PSL matches. Mamelodi Sundowns/Instagram

Key details

Date: Friday, March 13 at 20:00 CAT (18:00 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The game is scheduled for live broadcast on SABC 3 and SuperSport

Team news

Miguel Cardoso handed starts to the likes of Kegan Johannes, Keanu Cupido, Fawaaz Basadien and Monnapule Saleng against Orbit College - all of whom have seen limited minutes of late. Given that all held their own, the Portuguese head coach has some key decisions to make.

Miguel Reisinho, the scorer of Sundowns first goal, went some way towards silencing his critics. Iqraam Rayners, who scored their second, is fit and firing again after a spell out injured.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Nuno Santos | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Arthur Sales

Stade Malien

GK Cheick Sy

LB Francis Awine | CB Ismaila Simpara | CB Babe Diarra | RB Abdoul Bode

CM Ahmadou Bello | CM Gilbert Asamoah | CM Mamadou Traoré

LW Daouda Coulibaly | ST Taddeus Nkeng | RW Moussa Diallo

Stats

Since a 2-0 Nedbank Cup defeat to TS Galaxy, Mamelodi Sundowns have won their last 4 games.

Mamelodi Sundowns are playing in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals for the 8th successive season and seeking to make the semi-finals for the 4th time in a row, but have not been African champions since their first triumph in 2016.