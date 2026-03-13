March Madness 2026: The key European players to look out fo

It's that time of the year again as March Madness returns. One of the world's biggest annual sporting events is back, featuring 134 games across the men's and women's full tournament.

This time around it's On Disney+, the only place you can see every game. Every game across the men's (67) and women's (67) brackets, over a 22-day period (March 15-April 6).

We have all the details about how to watch on Disney+ and more in our expansive guide to March Madness.

Don't forget ESPN has you covered when it comes to tournament brackets too. Compete with friends and family to show off your skills! Create or join a group now!

ESPN Men's Tournament Challenge - Make Picks

ESPN Women's Tournament Challenge - Make Picks

So, we all know about the U.S. stars that are set to shine at March Madness but what about the European talent? Here are six players across the men's and women's tournaments to keep an eye on.

Men's players to watch in March Madness

Christian Anderson Jr. (Germany): Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. is one to watch during March Madness. Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images

A 6-foot-2 guard, listed at 178 per Texas Tech. He's been on several radars for awhile now, having played in FIBA for Germany in under-16, U18 and U19 action. He has impressive shooting, off the ball dribble shot making and has playmaking ability.

Mathieu Grujicic (France): Ohio State

Son of a Serbian father and French mother, Grujicic is known for his bold shot selection. Dribbles, crossovers and polished footwork make him an eye catching watch. On the defensive end he's also an aggressive rebounder.

Dame Sarr (Italy): Duke

The 6ft 8in wing from Italy made his Spanish ACB league debut for Barcelona as a 16-year-old in 2023 and has also featured for the Italian national team. He committed to Duke in May 2025 and has shown prowess in the corner with his three-point efforts.

Women's players to watch in March Madness

Nastja Claessens (Belgium): Kansas State

A highly versatile 6ft 1in forward who primarily operates as a power forward with the ability to target the wing. There is an impressive versatility about her game though and this has been notable in her interior play.

Reka Toman (Hungary): Mizzou

The freshman forward is a versatile talent known for her defensive upside and high shooting efficiency. She's been used more often than not off the bench by Mizzou and is shooting 50% from three-point range and has a perfect free throw rate this season.

Elina Aarnisalo (Finland): North Carolina

Aarnisalo has become a centerpiece for the Tar Heels, starting in 21 of 31 regular-season games and emerging as a top scoring threat. She scored a career-high 22 points in the regular season finale against Duke and has had multiple 20+ point outings.