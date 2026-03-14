England beat India in FIH WCQ Final; Bengaluru, Mohun Bagan play goalless draw in ISL: Indian Sports, March 14

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 14, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: India vs England in the final of the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifiers @ 7.30pm.
ISL: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters @ 5pm; Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan @ 7:30pm.
IFL: Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidhi Deccan @ 4pm; Shillong Lajong vs Diamond Harbour @ 6:30pm
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India beat Italy 1-0 in the semifinal of the FIH Women's World Cup qualifiers.
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag pulled out of their quarterfinal of the Swiss Open 300.