Dawick scores overtime winner to lift Rock over Thunderbirds

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Josh Dawick scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the Toronto Rock to a 14-13 victory over the host Halifax Thunderbirds in a back-and-forth contest Friday.

Dawick and Owen Hiltz each finished with three goals and one assist for the Rock (8-5). Challen Rogers (two goals, two assists), Mark Matthews (one goal, three assists), and Latrell Harris (one goal, three assists) each contributed four points. Nick Rose made 45 saves.

Clarke Petterson had a game-high 10 points, including a hat trick, for the Thunderbirds (5-8). Mike Robinson also registered a hat trick, and Brendan Bomberry added two goals and two assists. Warren Hill stopped 41 shots.

After Halifax took a 12-10 lead midway through the fourth, Toronto stormed back with three consecutive goals, including two from Rogers, to take a 13-12 lead. Bomberry tied the score with 22 seconds left in regulation. Dawick's goal came at 5:58 of the extra frame.

Up next: The Toronto Rock will host the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Halifax Thunderbirds will visit the Georgia Swarm on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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