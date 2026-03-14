Josh Byrne's and Dhane Smith's nine-point nights lead Bandits past Mammoth 13-10

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Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith each tallied four goals and five assists to power the Buffalo Bandits to a 13-10 victory over the Colorado Mammoth in a home game at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Byrne and Smith set the tone early for the Bandits (7-6), who built a substantial first-quarter lead and held off a persistent Mammoth squad. Tehoka Nanticoke provided a significant spark with a hat trick. Clay Scanlan had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Buchanan added a goal and three assists. The game also marked the return of veteran Joe Resetarits to Buffalo, where he played in 2014 and 2015. He chipped in with two assists in his first game back with the team. In net, goalie Matt Vinc made 45 saves.

For the Mammoth (9-5), rookie Braedon Saris led the offense with a team-high six points on two goals and four assists. Jack Hannah recorded a hat trick and added two assists, and Will Malcom and Andrew Kew each found the net twice and provided two assists. In net, goalie Dillon Ward made 13 saves before being relieved by Nathan Whittom. Whittom stopped 24 shots in relief.

Buffalo scored four times in the first five minutes and built a 6-1 advantage in the first quarter, fueled by a hat trick from Smith. The early onslaught led Colorado to pull its starting goalie. The Mammoth cut the deficit to 8-6 by halftime. The teams traded goals in the third, but Buffalo outscored Colorado 4-2 in the period to reestablish a comfortable margin. The Bandits never relinquished the advantage they built early on.

Up next: Both teams are back in action on March 21. The Mammoth host the Calgary Roughnecks at 9 p.m. ET, and the Bandits visit the San Diego Seals at 10 p.m.

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