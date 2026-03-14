Simmons (4 goals) stars as FireWolves prevail over Wings

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Alex Simmons delivered a game-high seven-point performance, scoring four goals and adding three assists to power the host Oshawa FireWolves to an 11-6 victory over the Philadelphia Wings on Friday.

The FireWolves (4-10) seized control from the opening faceoff, building a 4-0 lead in the first quarter and extending it to a commanding 7-1 advantage by halftime. Simmons was instrumental in the attack, but he had plenty of support. Ryan Benesch finished with six points on two goals and four assists, and Tye Kurtz also recorded six points with one goal and a team-high five assists. Taggart Clark scored two goals and Ethan Walker added a goal and three assists. Doug Jamieson made 39 saves.

Philadelphia (3-11) found its footing in the third quarter, putting together its best stretch of the game by outscoring the FireWolves 4-2 to cut the deficit to 9-5. However, Oshawa's offense reasserted itself in the final period to seal the win. For the Wings, Dalton Young and Lukas Nielsen each scored two goals in the losing effort. Brennan O'Neill contributed three points with one goal and two assists. Goaltender Deacan Knott recorded 37 saves for Philadelphia.

Up next: The FireWolves host the Rochester Knighthawks on March 28 at 7 p.m. ET. The Wings will host the Halifax Thunderbirds on March 27 at 7 p.m. ET.

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