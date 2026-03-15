Selva Prabhu wins NCAA silver; NorthEast United host Jamshedpur, Inter Kashi face Mumbai City in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 15, 2026.
What's on today?
ISL: NorthEast United host Jamshedpur at 5 pm; Inter Kashi face Mumbai City at 7:30 pm
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: England beat India 2-0 in the final of the FIH Women's World Cup qualifiers.
Indian Football League: Sreenidi Deccan, Diamond Harbour secure wins
ISL: East Bengal, Kerala Blasters play out 1-1 draw, Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan ended in 0-0 draw
Athletics: Triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker wins gold
Football: India U-17 women secure comeback win over Myanmar
Chess: Mayank Chakraborty scripts history, becomes first GM from North-East and India's 94th
Athletics: Indian long jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan claims top spot in NCAA with record-breaking leap
Tennis: Bhambri-Goransson's run at Indian Wells ends in semifinals