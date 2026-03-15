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          Selva Prabhu wins NCAA silver; NorthEast United host Jamshedpur, Inter Kashi face Mumbai City in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 15

          Lallianzuala Chhangte. Photo: Hariom Hans/Focus Sports/ ISL
          • ESPN staffMar 15, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 15, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • ISL: NorthEast United host Jamshedpur at 5 pm; Inter Kashi face Mumbai City at 7:30 pm

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: England beat India 2-0 in the final of the FIH Women's World Cup qualifiers.

          • Indian Football League: Sreenidi Deccan, Diamond Harbour secure wins

          • ISL: East Bengal, Kerala Blasters play out 1-1 draw, Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan ended in 0-0 draw

          • Athletics: Triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker wins gold

          • Football: India U-17 women secure comeback win over Myanmar

          • Chess: Mayank Chakraborty scripts history, becomes first GM from North-East and India's 94th

          • Athletics: Indian long jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan claims top spot in NCAA with record-breaking leap

          • Tennis: Bhambri-Goransson's run at Indian Wells ends in semifinals