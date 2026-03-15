Bal's productive outing lifts Warriors in blowout of Swarm

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Keegan Bal recorded four goals and five assists to fuel the Vancouver Warriors to a dominant 14-7 road victory over the Georgia Swarm on Saturday at Gas South Arena.

Curtis Dickson tallied three goals and four assists, while Jesse King added two goals and two assists for the Warriors (10-4). Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 45 shots.

Lyle Thompson scored two goals for the Swarm (8-5). Jordan MacIntosh contributed one goal and two assists, and Shayne Jackson dished out three assists. Georgia starter Brett Dobson recorded 21 saves before being replaced by Devlin Shanahan, who had 10.

Georgia opened the scoring with a goal more than five minutes into the game, but Vancouver quickly seized control, unleashing a seven-goal unanswered run, which included a short-handed goal from defender Ryan Dilks, to build a substantial 9-3 halftime advantage. The Swarm were unable to mount a comeback.

Up next: The Warriors host the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. The Halifax Thunderbirds visit the Swarm on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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