Dickson scores four goals as Roughnecks top Black Bears in feisty game

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Haiden Dickson scored four goals to lead a balanced offensive attack as the host Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Ottawa Black Bears 13-9 on Saturday in a game that ended with multiple altercations and ejections.

Dickson (4 goals, 2 assists), Tanner Cook (3 goals, 3 assists), Brayden Mayea (3 goals, 3 assists) and Tyler Pace (1 goal, 5 assists) each finished with six points for the Roughnecks (4-9). Aden Walsh made 38 saves.

Rob Hellyer dished out a game-high six assists, and Jeff Teat contributed six points on two goals and four assists for the Black Bears (8-6), whose four-game winning streak ended. Reilly O'Connor, Connor Kearnan and Phil Caputo each added two goals. Zach Higgins stopped 42 shots.

Calgary stormed out to a 7-1 lead in the second quarter, but Ottawa cut the deficit to 7-5 in the third quarter. However, the Roughnecks responded to hold on for the win.

With under two minutes remaining, a fight broke out between Calgary's Liam LeClair and Ottawa's Matt Marinier, resulting in five-minute fighting majors and game misconducts for both players. A second scrum moments later led to 10-minute misconducts for Calgary's Griffin Hall and Ottawa's Connor Kearnan, capping a contentious end to the game.

Up next: The Calgary Roughnecks travel to face the Colorado Mammoth on March 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The Ottawa Black Bears will visit the Vancouver Warriors on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

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