Church leads Rush past Seals in playoff-clinching win

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The Saskatchewan Rush clinched a postseason berth with a 10-9 home win over the San Diego Seals at SaskTel Centre on Saturday. Robert Church powered the Rush offense, finishing with a team-high five points on three goals and two assists.

Saskatchewan (11-3) received key contributions from across the roster. Brock Haley had a team-high four assists, and Zach Manns added two goals and two assists. In goal, Frank Scigliano was crucial, making 39 saves.

For the Seals (6-7), Ben McIntosh led all players with four goals and tied for the game high with five points. Zach Currier dished out four assists, and Tre Leclaire chipped in with two goals and two assists. Goalie Christopher Origlieri recorded 37 saves.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair from the start. San Diego jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Saskatchewan scored three unanswered goals, including a power-play tally from Church, to tie the score after the first quarter. The Seals took a 6-4 advantage into halftime, but the Rush responded with a dominant third quarter, outscoring San Diego 4-1 to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Up next: The Rush visit the Toronto Rock on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Seals host the Buffalo Bandits on March 21 at 10 p.m.

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