FC Goa face Punjab FC in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 16

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 16, 2026.
What's on today?
ISL: FC Goa face Punjab FC at 7:30 pm
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Mumbai City beat Inter Kashi 2-1; NorthEast United beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1.
Boxing: Chandrika clinches gold, three grab silver as India finish with five medals World Boxing Futures Cup
Athletics: Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu clinches silver medal at NCAA Indoor Championships