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          FC Goa face Punjab FC in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 16

          Manolo Marquez Adimazes/ISL
          • ESPN staffMar 16, 2026, 01:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 16, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • ISL: FC Goa face Punjab FC at 7:30 pm

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: Mumbai City beat Inter Kashi 2-1; NorthEast United beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1.

          • Boxing: Chandrika clinches gold, three grab silver as India finish with five medals World Boxing Futures Cup

          • Athletics: Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu clinches silver medal at NCAA Indoor Championships