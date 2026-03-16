Four players record hat tricks as Desert Dogs defeat Knighthawks

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The Las Vegas Desert Dogs secured a 17-10 victory over the visiting Rochester Knighthawks on Sunday thanks to four players finishing with hat tricks.

Mitch Jones had a game-high nine points, including three goals, and Kyle Killen added four goals for the Desert Dogs (5-7), who ended a four-game losing streak. Jonathan Donville contributed a hat trick and five assists, and Chris Cloutier also chipped in three goals. Alex Buque made 44 saves.

Zed Williams had a team-high four goals for the Knighthawks (5-7). Connor Fields finished with a game-high seven assists and added a goal. Blaze Riorden scored two goals, while Ryan Smith and Ryan Lanchbury each chipped in one goal and four assists. Riley Hutchcraft made 26 saves before he was relieved by Rylan Hartley, who made seven saves.

It was an emotional game for the home team, as it was the Desert Dogs' annual "Tucker Out Lymphoma" night, which honors head coach Sean Williams' son, Tucker, who died at age 8 in 2014. The contest also marked the first game for Rochester interim head coach Randy Mearns.

Up next: The Rochester Knighthawks host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for a rematch Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

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