Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Marumo Gallants - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

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Mamelodi Sundowns can go top of the Betway Premiership if they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld.

Sundowns are flying high after Friday's 3-0 CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Stade Malien. To cap off their weekend, Betway Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates dropped points in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Siwelele - leaving Miguel Cardoso's side one point behind them with a game in hand.

A little over a month ago, the Brazilians had their backs to the wall domestically and continentally. Masandawana needed a win against MC Alger to avoid elimination from the Champions League after one point in two games against Al-Hilal. Furthermore, they were slipping behind Orlando Pirates in the Premiership title race.

A 2-0 win over MC Alger, followed by a 2-1 win over Pirates, put them firmly in the hunt for a second Champions League title (with their first having come in 2016) and a ninth successive Premiership crown.

The lead switched hands back and forth between Sundowns and Pirates in recent weeks, with goal difference separating the teams. However, Sundowns can now go two points clear with a victory over Gallants.

Sundowns will host a team in the midst of troubled times come Tuesday. Marumo Gallants recently appointed Matome Trevor Mathiane and Julian Outrebon as interim co-coaches following the suspension of Alexandre Lafitte after a dismal run of form.

In the background, the club has been facing existentially threatening allegations of reneging on the terms of sale when it purchased Swallows' Betway Premiership license in 2024.

For the time being, the immediate on-field priority is to avoid relegation - and Gallants currently sit 14th out of 16 teams. The bottom team in the league will automatically go down, while the 15th-placed side will play in the promotion/relegation playoffs with the second and third-placed teams from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Currently, only goal difference separates Gallants from 15th-placed Orbit College, so there is plenty on the line for both the favourites and underdogs heading into Tuesday's game.

Laughing! Mamelodi Sundowns made light work of Stade Malien on the weekend in the CAF Champions League. Mamelodi Sundowns/Instagram

Key details

Date: Tuesday, March 17 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Team news

Full-back duo Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba and midfielder Jayden Adams will miss the match for Sundowns due to suspension.

After his red card against Golden Arrows, Marumo Gallants' Katlego Otladisa will be denied an opportunity to face his former club.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Fawaaz Basadien | CB Kegan Johannes | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Zuko Mdunyelwa

CM Miguel Reisinho | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Monnapule Saleng | ST Brayan León | RW Arthur Sales

Marumo Gallants

GK Washington Arubi

LB Lebohang Mabotja | CB Marvin Sikhosana | CB Eroine Agnikoi | RB Khumbulani Ncube

CM Siyabonga Nhlapo | CM Bheki Mabuza | CM Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo

LW Msindisi Ndlovu | ST Jaisen Clifford | RW Emmanuel Mwiinde

Stats

Sundowns and Gallants have met twice this season, with Sundowns failing to win on both occasions. The Betway Premiership clash in September ended 1-1 before Gallants beat Sundowns in the Carling Knockout round of 16 via a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in October.

Sundowns have won all 7 of their Betway Premiership matches this year, with their winning run starting immediately after the resumption of the league following the mid-season break.