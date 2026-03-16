Nahuel Molina finds his Atletico moment with bullet from range: MOTW

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The last time we as a collective heard the sentence "Molinaaaa, what a goal that is!" (or a version of it) was in the 2022 World Cup and you probably have no recollection of the finish. Wouldn't blame you, for it had come at the end of one of the greatest assists of all time from Lionel Messi. See, now you remember the goal (that impossible reverse no-look pass on the run), but most of us would still struggle to remember how neatly Molina had finished it: taking it in his stride and slotting it past an advancing keeper.

Nahuel Molina himself has done little to remind us of that finish since, because Nahuel Molina really doesn't do goals. That one in the World Cup is his only goal for Argentina (in 56 matches). Over the last two seasons, he had scored once (a close-range finish against PSG) in 79 appearances for Atletico Madrid across all competitions, before this weekend.

On top of all this, he'd also gone from being a guaranteed starter to an in-and-out player for Diego Simeone (just 11 starts in 28 league games this season): meaning he hadn't been in the limelight much except for the transfer rumours in the January transfer window that had been fuelled by his reduced playing time.

He had stayed, though, and as Atletico took to the field against Getafe in the latest iteration of this low-key but often brutally tough Madrid derby, he took his place at right wing back in Simeone's experimental and kind-of-second team-looking 3-5-1-1. Molina would have known he'd have more attacking to do than usual against Jose Bordolas' infamous low block, but even he would have found it tough to predict that in the 8th minute of the derby, he would steal all the limelight, and then some.

As Getafe's fortress of a defence cleared an Atletico set-piece, Nico Gonazalez tried to pick a gap for Thiago Almada to burst through only to find it shut close thanks to a quick interception by Kiko. Molina, lurking at left wing back in the aftermath of the set piece, was quick to see that Kiko's touch had been heavy and immediately pounced on it, cutting infield as he did.

The touch took him between Kiko and Luis Milla and as the former looked to muscle him off the ball, Molina... let fly. That's it: an interception, the ball bouncing infield, him running behind it and off-balance due to Kiko's presence, absolutely launching one from a little over 30 yards out.

By the order of Diego Simeone. Catch the LALIGA action LIVE on FanCode! ��#LALIGA pic.twitter.com/KCqrnsnEw8 - FanCode (@FanCode) March 14, 2026

As the ball left his boot, incredibly gaining pace as it went, arrow-straight and headed to the top corner, the noise level at the Metropolitano rose from a low grumble to an almighty roar.

Nahuel Molina celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Getafe. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In goal, David Soria had barely moved. Neither had the line of yellow that had stood in front of him, ready to close down any passing channels to Atleti's forwards Alexander Sorloth (centre, edge of the box) and Álex Baena (wide right, edge of the box). Who could blame them, really? Not one person was expecting Molina to do what he did from that range, with that power, with that accuracy. His teammate Sorloth could barely comprehend it - turning in slow motion with his hands on his head to look at the man who had smashed in one of the goals of the season. It would also turn out to be the only goal of the match, giving Atletico a win that gives them a two-point cushion in third over Villarreal with ten matches to go.

"Molinaaaa, what a goal that is" ... the next time you hear that, it won't be the pass you remember.